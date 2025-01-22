Visibility Issues and Tragic Collision: The Jalgaon Train Incident

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district as the Karnataka Express collided with passengers, leading to at least 12 fatalities. The unfortunate accident occurred on Wednesday when passengers of the Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express disembarked due to a rumor of fire, just as the Karnataka Express was approaching.

Railway officials revealed that both train drivers followed protocol, with the Lucknow-CSMT Pushpak Express's driver activating the flasher light signal upon stopping between Maheji and Pardhade stations, more than 400 kilometers from Mumbai. This measure, unfortunately, was met with complications.

The driver of the Karnataka Express reportedly applied brakes upon noticing the flasher light. However, track curvature significantly impaired visibility and braking distance, contributing to the collision. Trains in this railway trunk route generally operate at speeds exceeding 100 kmph, intensifying the incident's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)