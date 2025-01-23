Left Menu

Senators Question Airlines on Seat Fee Manipulation

Three U.S. senators are probing Frontier and Spirit Airlines for allegedly manipulating seat fees using passengers' personal data. The lawmakers believe the airlines might use ZIP codes or search history to vary seat pricing despite identical fare rates. They seek answers about these practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 03:10 IST
Senators Question Airlines on Seat Fee Manipulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move to ensure transparency in airline pricing, three U.S. senators have raised questions about the practices of Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines. The issue at hand is whether these carriers are altering seat fees based on passengers' personal information.

Senators Maggie Hassan, Josh Hawley, and Richard Blumenthal have pointed out that the airlines ask for customers' details before disclosing seat fees. They suspect this practice might lead to differential pricing for passengers on the same flight, despite having the same base fare.

The senators are concerned that Frontier and Spirit may be leveraging ZIP codes, online search histories, or other personal data to influence seat fee pricing. They are pressing the airlines for clarification on these potentially unfair practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025