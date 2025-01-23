Senators Question Airlines on Seat Fee Manipulation

In a move to ensure transparency in airline pricing, three U.S. senators have raised questions about the practices of Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines. The issue at hand is whether these carriers are altering seat fees based on passengers' personal information.

Senators Maggie Hassan, Josh Hawley, and Richard Blumenthal have pointed out that the airlines ask for customers' details before disclosing seat fees. They suspect this practice might lead to differential pricing for passengers on the same flight, despite having the same base fare.

The senators are concerned that Frontier and Spirit may be leveraging ZIP codes, online search histories, or other personal data to influence seat fee pricing. They are pressing the airlines for clarification on these potentially unfair practices.

