Assam Emerges as India's 3rd Fastest-Growing State: CM Sarma Details Ambitious Connectivity Plans
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly announced that Assam is India's third fastest-growing state with a GDP growth rate of 7.94%. Sarma outlined ambitious projects, including three high-speed corridors to enhance connectivity. Discussions with NHIDCL signal progress on the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway, expected by year's end.
- Country:
- India
Assam has emerged as India's third fastest-growing state, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate reaching 7.94%, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Tuesday. This leap forwards, according to CM Sarma, is driven by pro-investor policies and investments in infrastructure, institutions, and individuals.
The Chief Minister unveiled transformative connectivity projects in a series of posts on X. Highlighting his vision, Sarma spoke of three high-speed corridors aimed at reducing travel time. These corridors—Srirampur to Guwahati, Guwahati to Silchar, and Guwahati to Dibrugarh—will drastically transform connectivity, with the Guwahati-Silchar corridor nearing reality and groundwork underway for others.
The Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway project's completion by December 31 was a key discussion topic between CM Sarma and Krishnan Kumar, MD of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, during a Monday meeting in Delhi. Progress is also seen in ongoing infrastructure projects like the crucial Guwahati-Silchar Express Way and various National Highway expansions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
