Assam Emerges as India's 3rd Fastest-Growing State: CM Sarma Details Ambitious Connectivity Plans

Assam has emerged as India's third fastest-growing state, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate reaching 7.94%, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Tuesday. This leap forwards, according to CM Sarma, is driven by pro-investor policies and investments in infrastructure, institutions, and individuals.

The Chief Minister unveiled transformative connectivity projects in a series of posts on X. Highlighting his vision, Sarma spoke of three high-speed corridors aimed at reducing travel time. These corridors—Srirampur to Guwahati, Guwahati to Silchar, and Guwahati to Dibrugarh—will drastically transform connectivity, with the Guwahati-Silchar corridor nearing reality and groundwork underway for others.

The Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway project's completion by December 31 was a key discussion topic between CM Sarma and Krishnan Kumar, MD of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, during a Monday meeting in Delhi. Progress is also seen in ongoing infrastructure projects like the crucial Guwahati-Silchar Express Way and various National Highway expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)