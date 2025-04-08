Left Menu

Assam Emerges as India's 3rd Fastest-Growing State: CM Sarma Details Ambitious Connectivity Plans

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly announced that Assam is India's third fastest-growing state with a GDP growth rate of 7.94%. Sarma outlined ambitious projects, including three high-speed corridors to enhance connectivity. Discussions with NHIDCL signal progress on the Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway, expected by year's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:21 IST
Assam Emerges as India's 3rd Fastest-Growing State: CM Sarma Details Ambitious Connectivity Plans
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam has emerged as India's third fastest-growing state, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate reaching 7.94%, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Tuesday. This leap forwards, according to CM Sarma, is driven by pro-investor policies and investments in infrastructure, institutions, and individuals.

The Chief Minister unveiled transformative connectivity projects in a series of posts on X. Highlighting his vision, Sarma spoke of three high-speed corridors aimed at reducing travel time. These corridors—Srirampur to Guwahati, Guwahati to Silchar, and Guwahati to Dibrugarh—will drastically transform connectivity, with the Guwahati-Silchar corridor nearing reality and groundwork underway for others.

The Jorhat-Dibrugarh National Highway project's completion by December 31 was a key discussion topic between CM Sarma and Krishnan Kumar, MD of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, during a Monday meeting in Delhi. Progress is also seen in ongoing infrastructure projects like the crucial Guwahati-Silchar Express Way and various National Highway expansions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025