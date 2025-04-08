Left Menu

Russian Economy in Crisis: Oil Price Decline and Market Turmoil

The Russian economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown due to falling oil prices, global market turmoil, and high inflation driven by labor shortages. Central bank interest rates are stifling investment, while sectors outside military production show stagnation. Economic analysts predict further slowdown amid potential U.S. sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:20 IST
Russian Economy in Crisis: Oil Price Decline and Market Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian economy is facing significant challenges as recent data reveals a sharp slowdown. Economic expansion, once driven by spending on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, has stalled amid falling oil prices and global market volatility. Recently released statistics indicated that GDP growth plummeted to 0.8% year-on-year in February from 3% in January.

With inflation surpassing 10% due to labor shortages and a tight monetary policy, the central bank hiked its interest rates to a historic 21%. This move, criticized by business leaders, further stifles investment opportunities. Meanwhile, the value of Russia's main export product, oil, continues its downward trajectory, adding fuel to economic struggles.

Experts warn of widespread stagnation, with only sectors connected to military production showing growth. Economists forecast further economic slowdown, exacerbated by declines in industrial output, consumer demand, and car sales. Despite these challenges, President Vladimir Putin recently urged economic officials to avoid paralyzing the economy with strict fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025