Russian Economy in Crisis: Oil Price Decline and Market Turmoil

The Russian economy is facing significant challenges as recent data reveals a sharp slowdown. Economic expansion, once driven by spending on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, has stalled amid falling oil prices and global market volatility. Recently released statistics indicated that GDP growth plummeted to 0.8% year-on-year in February from 3% in January.

With inflation surpassing 10% due to labor shortages and a tight monetary policy, the central bank hiked its interest rates to a historic 21%. This move, criticized by business leaders, further stifles investment opportunities. Meanwhile, the value of Russia's main export product, oil, continues its downward trajectory, adding fuel to economic struggles.

Experts warn of widespread stagnation, with only sectors connected to military production showing growth. Economists forecast further economic slowdown, exacerbated by declines in industrial output, consumer demand, and car sales. Despite these challenges, President Vladimir Putin recently urged economic officials to avoid paralyzing the economy with strict fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)