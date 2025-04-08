Belgium's Bold Step: Billion-Euro Aid Commitment to Ukraine

In a significant move, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever confirmed a substantial aid package for Ukraine, totaling one billion euros for 2025. Speaking in Kyiv alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, De Wever expressed commitment to continue this level of support annually.

During the Kyiv press conference, De Wever reassured the delivery of previously pledged fighter planes. This year, Belgium will provide two F-16s for spare parts, with plans to deliver two more fighters in the following year, contingent upon the availability of F-35 jets.

While no delays in Belgium's end were reported, De Wever cited existing delays in the F-35 program as a potential hindrance. Despite this, he assured that Belgium's commitment to Ukraine remains steadfast.

(With inputs from agencies.)