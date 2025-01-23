Tesla's Canadian Price Hike: What You Need to Know

Tesla is gearing up for a significant price increase in Canada, effective February 1. This announcement, detailed on the automaker's Canadian website, reveals that the Model 3's new price tag will surge by as much as C$9,000, translating to about $6,254.78 USD.

Meanwhile, consumers eyeing the Model Y can expect an increase of up to C$4,000. Similarly, the Model S and X will also see adjustments to their pricing, each receiving a hike of approximately C$4,000.

These adjustments align with Tesla's broader strategy to manage its pricing amidst fluctuating market conditions and regional disparities in currency value. The updated conversion rate currently stands at $1 equaling 1.4389 Canadian dollars.

(With inputs from agencies.)