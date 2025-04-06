Left Menu

Wesley Fofana: Successful Hamstring Surgery Amidst Struggles

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has successfully undergone hamstring surgery after suffering a muscle injury. The 24-year-old had returned to play only two league matches before being sidelined again. Fofana will now start his recovery at Cobham, while Chelsea is currently fourth in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea Football Club announced that their defender, Wesley Fofana, has undergone successful surgery to address a hamstring injury. The operation followed a thorough medical assessment conducted by specialists.

Fofana, who is 24, had recently been back on the pitch after a long recovery from a prior muscle injury. However, he managed only two Premier League appearances before being sidelined from the recent victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

In the aftermath of his surgery, Fofana will begin his rehabilitation process with Chelsea's medical team at Cobham. The club, under the management of Enzo Maresca, has climbed to fourth in the league standings with eight matches remaining in the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

