Tragic Loss: Mother and Newborn Die Amid Hospital Negligence Allegations

A woman and her newborn died at a private hospital here on Saturday, with the family alleging staff negligence as the cause, according to police reports. The deceased, Shamina, 35, was a resident of Mohalla Islamnagar and had been admitted to deliver her fifth child. She gave birth around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, but tragically, both she and her baby did not survive, police stated.

Following the incident, the grieving family accused the hospital management of negligence, sparking a protest at the facility. Law enforcement officials were summoned to defuse the situation and subsequently arranged for the bodies to be sent for a post-mortem examination.

Yogesh Kumar, the Station House Officer of Sadabad police station, noted, "Further action will be based on the post-mortem report. We have not yet received a formal complaint from the family regarding the incident," Kumar added.

