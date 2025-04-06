Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Mother and Newborn Die Amid Hospital Negligence Allegations

A woman named Shamina, along with her newborn, died during delivery at a private hospital amid allegations of negligence. The incident prompted a protest by the family, leading to police intervention. Authorities await the post-mortem report for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:33 IST
Tragic Loss: Mother and Newborn Die Amid Hospital Negligence Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her newborn died at a private hospital here on Saturday, with the family alleging staff negligence as the cause, according to police reports. The deceased, Shamina, 35, was a resident of Mohalla Islamnagar and had been admitted to deliver her fifth child. She gave birth around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, but tragically, both she and her baby did not survive, police stated.

Following the incident, the grieving family accused the hospital management of negligence, sparking a protest at the facility. Law enforcement officials were summoned to defuse the situation and subsequently arranged for the bodies to be sent for a post-mortem examination.

Yogesh Kumar, the Station House Officer of Sadabad police station, noted, "Further action will be based on the post-mortem report. We have not yet received a formal complaint from the family regarding the incident," Kumar added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025