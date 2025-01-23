Left Menu

Highway Blockade in Mizoram: Truckers Protest Against Poor Road Conditions

The Mizoram Truck Owners' Association and truck drivers have halted operations on the Aizawl-Silchar highway due to its poor state. The protest doesn't affect oil and gas transport. Repair works have started, with Mizoram Public Work Department intensively working on the highway despite delays in management transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Mizoram, the Aizawl-Silchar national highway has become a site of protest as the Truck Owners' Association ceases operations over poor road conditions.

MTOA's general secretary, Dina Tlau, announced an immediate halt to trucks carrying essential goods, citing broken promises by state authorities on road repairs.

The state's Public Work Department ensures that rehabilitation on the most damaged sections is underway, deploying extensive resources and collaborating with contractors for speedy results despite bureaucratic delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

