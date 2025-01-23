Highway Blockade in Mizoram: Truckers Protest Against Poor Road Conditions

In Mizoram, the Aizawl-Silchar national highway has become a site of protest as the Truck Owners' Association ceases operations over poor road conditions.

MTOA's general secretary, Dina Tlau, announced an immediate halt to trucks carrying essential goods, citing broken promises by state authorities on road repairs.

The state's Public Work Department ensures that rehabilitation on the most damaged sections is underway, deploying extensive resources and collaborating with contractors for speedy results despite bureaucratic delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)