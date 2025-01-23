Left Menu

NRAI Takes a Stand: Challenges Against Zomato and Swiggy's Market Practices

The National Restaurant Association of India plans to approach the Competition Commission of India. NRAI President Sagar Daryani expressed concerns about Zomato and Swiggy's alleged anti-competitive practices, such as private labeling and data masking. Alternatives like ONDC are being considered for the restaurant industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:03 IST
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) announced plans to approach the Competition Commission of India over concerns with Zomato and Swiggy's business tactics, specifically their ventures into private labeling through Bistro by Blinkit and Snacc.

NRAI President Sagar Daryani, in an interview, criticized what he labeled as 'anti-competitive practices' by these food delivery platforms. Key issues include 'data masking' and 'deep discounting,' which are perceived as harmful to the restaurant ecosystem.

Amid growing unrest among restaurant owners, NRAI is urging members to explore alternatives like the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which has shown initial success in Bengaluru. The association is preparing a petition for the Competition Commission to investigate these practices.

