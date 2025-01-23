GCC Advances Social Protection with Focus on Maternity Benefits at Oman Workshop

On January 22–23, the Executive Bureau of the Council of Ministers of Labour and Ministers of Social Affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in collaboration with Oman’s Ministry of Labour and the International Labour Organization (ILO), hosted a transformative workshop in Muscat. The event focused on evaluating maternity benefit policies and their implications for the GCC labour market, fostering dialogue on implementing progressive, nationally designed care policies.

Regional Leadership and Vision for Inclusivity

Amal al-Sabti, Oman’s Director General of Planning at the Ministry of Labour, emphasized the workshop’s alignment with Oman Vision 2040, stating, “This workshop underscores our collective commitment to fostering a labour market that empowers families and supports women’s active participation. Oman’s recent social protection reforms set an example in striking a balance between gender empowerment and a competitive economy.”

Khalil Buhazaa, Director of Labour Affairs at the GCC Executive Bureau, highlighted the collaborative efforts with the ILO, noting, “This workshop represents a crucial step toward aligning regional policies with international standards, enabling us to address the aspirations of our societies through innovative, inclusive solutions.”

ILO Advocates for Transformative Maternity Policies

ILO Social Protection Technical Officer Lea Bou Khater reiterated the importance of advancing maternity protections to bridge gender gaps in workforce participation. “This initiative aims to deliver actionable insights for policies that safeguard families while boosting economic resilience,” she said.

Oman’s Trailblazing Social Insurance Reforms

The workshop showcased Oman’s groundbreaking maternity and paternity benefits implemented in July 2024, which make it the first GCC nation and among only five MENA countries to fully meet ILO Convention No. 183 standards. Highlights include:

Maternity Leave: 14 weeks of leave at 100% of previous earnings through a social insurance scheme.

Paternity Leave: Seven days of paid leave for all employed fathers, regardless of nationality.

Saudi Arabia has also made notable strides, increasing maternity leave to 12 weeks and shifting funding for maternity benefits to a social insurance model for all workers.

Regional Cooperation and Global Impact

The event underscored the ILO’s ongoing partnership with GCC states, bolstered by the STREAM project (Strengthening Social Protection for Migrants). Supported by a USD 7.6 million investment from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, STREAM focuses on enhancing social protection in the South Asia–Gulf migration corridor. Its pillars include policy reform, social protection access, cross-border dialogue, and advocacy.

The GCC’s partnership with the ILO, formalized through a comprehensive Plan of Joint Activities (2025–2029), aims to extend decent work and sustainable development across the region.

Investment in Care Policies: A Win-Win for Families and Economies

ILO experts emphasized the potential for integrated care policies to transform economies, citing their Care Policy Investment Simulator, which predicts that universal childcare and long-term care services could generate nearly 13 million jobs across MENA by 2035.

Path Forward for Inclusive Growth

By embracing maternity and paternity reforms, GCC nations are setting a regional standard for labour market inclusivity and social protections that benefit workers and families alike. The workshop reaffirmed the importance of collective efforts to advance gender equality, reduce poverty, and foster resilient economies.