Eastman Auto & Power Celebrates 10 Million E-Rickshaw Batteries Produced

Eastman Auto & Power, a prominent power solutions provider, has crossed the remarkable milestone of producing and selling 10 million e-rickshaw batteries, underscoring its dedication to innovation and strategic alliances. This achievement highlights the company's response to the growing demand for advanced battery technology.

Since its founding in 2006, Eastman has developed over 400 alliances with leading original equipment manufacturers in the automotive and energy storage sectors. This extensive network has facilitated the company's innovative battery solutions that have transformed the e-rickshaw market, leading to enhanced product offerings and a stronger market presence, especially in solar solutions.

Looking to the future, Eastman is set to expand its focus on lithium-based batteries, aiming to position itself as a leader in energy transition. The company plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 25 GW by June 2025, with a portion dedicated to lithium-ion battery production. This growth trajectory includes new manufacturing plants to bolster its power electronics and solar PV panel businesses.

