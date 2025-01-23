Tragic Train Accident in Maharashtra: Nepali Workers' Ordeal

In a tragic incident, a train accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district claimed the lives of 13 people, seven of whom were identified as Nepali nationals. The accident occurred when passengers of the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express disembarked following a false fire alarm only to be hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express.

District information officer Yuvaraj Patil confirmed that 11 out of the 13 victims have been identified, with seven hailing from Nepal. The deceased include Lachchiram Khataru Pasi, whose family faced the harrowing task of identifying his mutilated remains.

Survivors, including Pasi's companions, recounted the chaos that ensued as smoke rumors spread through the train. A total of nine injured passengers received an ex-gratia payment from Central Railway officials, and 10 of the injured are still receiving treatment.

