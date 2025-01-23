Left Menu

Care Health Insurance Unveils Ultimate Health Coverage with Unique Rewards

Care Health Insurance launches Ultimate Care, a pioneering health insurance plan offering innovative benefits like refunds for healthy years, unlimited bonuses, and significant discounts. Aimed at setting new standards in health protection, it encourages a proactive health approach alongside robust financial security against medical emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:45 IST
Care Health Insurance introduces customers to the future of Health Insurance: Launches Ultimate Care. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Care Health Insurance has introduced a revolutionary scheme named Ultimate Care in Gurugram, spearheaded to establish new benchmarks in health insurance coverage.

The plan is distinct with its MoneyBack feature allowing policyholders to receive a refund of the first year's premium every five years without claims, alongside Loyalty Boost that increases coverage after seven claim-free years, and Infinity Bonus offering an unlimited annual bonus.

Additional highlights include significant renewal discounts and wellness incentives, as well as a Welcome Discount for new clients and supplementary benefits like pharmacy vouchers.

In a recent conversation, Ajay Shah of Care Health Insurance emphasized the initiative's intent to bridge traditional financial security with ongoing wellness incentives, ultimately striving for holistic health coverage excellence.

The company's commitment to consumer-centric service, augmented with technological advancements, is complemented by recent accolades recognizing its impactful presence in the health insurance sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

