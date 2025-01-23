Electrifying Partnership: Lincoln and Tianneng Batteries Powering the Future

As we approach 2025, over 5,000 Lincoln sedans will boast Tianneng automotive batteries, a significant milestone for both brands. Many car owners now opt for Tianneng, drawn by the promise of enhanced comfort and ease in driving.

Lincoln upholds its philosophy of 'Luxury, in Its Own Way' by delivering a customer experience that not only meets but exceeds expectations. This is achieved through superior product performance and outstanding service capabilities. A crucial component in this delivery is the main power supply, with battery quality and performance pivotal for vehicle ignition and the functionality of onboard electronics. With an array of electronic equipment and opulent configurations, Lincoln's vehicles demand batteries of comprehensive capability.

Utilizing the PowerDurable3.0 technology platform, Tianneng automotive batteries feature nano-carbon innovative technology, integrated three-proof technology, and rapid-current grid technology. These elements ensure battery stability, extended service life, exceptional CCA start-up, charge acceptance, and vibration resistance, catering perfectly to Lincoln's complex electronic systems and intelligent requirements. Moreover, Tianneng's expansive automotive battery service network offers reliable installation and after-sales support, enriching Lincoln's 'Way' with practical enhancements.

Looking ahead, Tianneng is set to remain a pivotal figure in the automotive battery aftermarket. By supporting esteemed partners like Lincoln with superior products and services, Tianneng aims to foster new growth and craft an enhanced travel experience for a broader audience.

