Adani Energy Solutions Sees Robust Profit Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has announced a substantial 80% increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 625 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the fiscal year 2025. Excluding one-time tax items, the adjusted PAT saw a notable growth of 26% to Rs 440 crore.

In Q3 FY25, AESL reported a 24.4% boost in total income, amounting to Rs 6,000 crore. Operating revenue also rose impressively, climbing 15.4% from the previous year to Rs 4,173 crore. For the nine-month period ending FY25, total income increased by 44.4% to Rs 17,850 crore. Commenting on this strong performance, CEO Kandarp Patel emphasized the company's focus on timely project completions and operational efficiencies.

Additionally, AESL secured two major transmission projects, Khavda Phase IV Part-D and Rajasthan Phase III Part I, adding over 3,000 circuit kilometers to its network. The company's under-construction transmission pipeline surged to Rs 54,761 crore in Q3 FY25, following significant project wins. With a robust capital management program, AESL remains confident in its ability to maintain strong financial and operational performance, driven by ongoing smart meter installations and increased energy sales.

