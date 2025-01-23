Left Menu

Adani Energy Solutions Sees Robust Profit Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

Adani Energy Solutions reported an 80% rise in Q3 consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 625 crore. Key growth areas include robust revenue increases and strategic project wins. The company also secured two new major transmission projects, expanding its pipeline to Rs 54,761 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:59 IST
Adani Energy Solutions Sees Robust Profit Surge Amid Strategic Expansion
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (Image: X/@AdaniEnergySol). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has announced a substantial 80% increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 625 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the fiscal year 2025. Excluding one-time tax items, the adjusted PAT saw a notable growth of 26% to Rs 440 crore.

In Q3 FY25, AESL reported a 24.4% boost in total income, amounting to Rs 6,000 crore. Operating revenue also rose impressively, climbing 15.4% from the previous year to Rs 4,173 crore. For the nine-month period ending FY25, total income increased by 44.4% to Rs 17,850 crore. Commenting on this strong performance, CEO Kandarp Patel emphasized the company's focus on timely project completions and operational efficiencies.

Additionally, AESL secured two major transmission projects, Khavda Phase IV Part-D and Rajasthan Phase III Part I, adding over 3,000 circuit kilometers to its network. The company's under-construction transmission pipeline surged to Rs 54,761 crore in Q3 FY25, following significant project wins. With a robust capital management program, AESL remains confident in its ability to maintain strong financial and operational performance, driven by ongoing smart meter installations and increased energy sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

