Patanjali Foods Ordered to Recall Red Chilli Powder Over Safety Concerns

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed Patanjali Foods Ltd to recall a specific batch of red chilli powder. The order was issued due to the product's non-conformity with food safety norms.

The recall concerns a specific batch numbered AJD2400012, as it violates the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011. This was announced through a regulatory filing by the company.

Patanjali Foods, part of the Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved group, is a top player in India's FMCG sector, involved in edible oils, food products, and wind power. The company reported a 21% increase in net profit for the September quarter to Rs 308.97 crore, with total income rising to Rs 8,198.52 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)