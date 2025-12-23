UK Stocks Steady in Pre-Christmas Week
UK stocks remained stable with the FTSE 100 slightly rising by 0.06%, driven by gains in healthcare. However, consumer staples' losses balanced out these gains. As the FTSE 100 nears its best year since 2009, trading was subdued due to the shortened week before Christmas.
UK stocks maintained stability on Tuesday, with notable gains in the healthcare sector offset by declines in consumer staples as the market braced for a shorter trading week ahead of Christmas.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index saw a minor rise of 0.06% at 0958 GMT, continuing its upward trend from the previous session when it reached a five-week peak following a Bank of England interest rate cut. Meanwhile, the domestic FTSE 250 marginally added 0.07% amid low trading volumes.
Healthcare stocks rose by 0.5%, spurred by U.S. approval of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss pill. Oxford Nanopore Technologies experienced a 1.3% gain, with Oxford Biomedica and AstraZeneca advancing by 0.8% and 3.1% respectively. Despite these gains, consumer staples lagged, with the personal goods index down 0.8% and beverages slipping 0.4%.