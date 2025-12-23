UK Stocks Steady in Pre-Christmas Week

UK stocks maintained stability on Tuesday, with notable gains in the healthcare sector offset by declines in consumer staples as the market braced for a shorter trading week ahead of Christmas.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index saw a minor rise of 0.06% at 0958 GMT, continuing its upward trend from the previous session when it reached a five-week peak following a Bank of England interest rate cut. Meanwhile, the domestic FTSE 250 marginally added 0.07% amid low trading volumes.

Healthcare stocks rose by 0.5%, spurred by U.S. approval of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss pill. Oxford Nanopore Technologies experienced a 1.3% gain, with Oxford Biomedica and AstraZeneca advancing by 0.8% and 3.1% respectively. Despite these gains, consumer staples lagged, with the personal goods index down 0.8% and beverages slipping 0.4%.