Safety Concerns Halt Vijay Hazare Trophy at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner denied permission for the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket match at Chinnaswamy Stadium due to safety concerns following a fatal stampede. The match will be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence instead. Safety compliance as per the Justice Cunha Commission's recommendations is crucial.

Updated: 23-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:16 IST
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium will not host the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match due to safety concerns cited by authorities. This decision follows a devastating stampede earlier this year outside the stadium. The game will now take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, near Kempegowda International Airport.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had initially sought permission to hold the match without spectators, yet the committee constituted by the State Home Minister denied the request. Committee members, including officials from various departments, conducted a detailed inspection and concluded that the stadium is currently unsuitable for hosting such events.

The decision aligns with safety recommendations from the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which followed the June stampede. The report highlighted critical structural flaws and inadequate safety measures. Authorities assert that matches can resume when these safety criteria are fully met, ensuring the well-being of all attendees.

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

