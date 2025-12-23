Safety Concerns Halt Vijay Hazare Trophy at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium will not host the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match due to safety concerns cited by authorities. This decision follows a devastating stampede earlier this year outside the stadium. The game will now take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, near Kempegowda International Airport.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had initially sought permission to hold the match without spectators, yet the committee constituted by the State Home Minister denied the request. Committee members, including officials from various departments, conducted a detailed inspection and concluded that the stadium is currently unsuitable for hosting such events.

The decision aligns with safety recommendations from the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which followed the June stampede. The report highlighted critical structural flaws and inadequate safety measures. Authorities assert that matches can resume when these safety criteria are fully met, ensuring the well-being of all attendees.