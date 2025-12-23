Biocon Biologics Secures Global Rights for Hulio

In a significant move for the pharmaceutical sector, Biocon Biologics Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has secured full and exclusive global rights for Hulio, a biosimilar of Adalimumab, from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co Ltd. This strategic agreement marks a departure from the existing collaboration between the two companies, allocating Biocon Biologics complete responsibility for manufacturing and commercialization.

The new pact not only enhances Biocon Biologics' flexibility in production but also reinforces its commitment to making high-quality biosimilars more accessible worldwide. The CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, Shreehas Tambe, emphasized the advantage of obtaining end-to-end control over the product, which is critical in producing cost-efficient biologics for patients battling inflammatory diseases.

Under the agreement, Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics will support the development costs, with Biocon paying a technology license fee and royalties in return. The transition to commercial production hinges on successful technology transfer and regulatory approvals, paving the way for a broader global presence in the biologics market.