Karnataka's Machine Tool Industry Sharpens Its Global Edge

Karnataka's Machine Tool Industry Minister, M B Patil, noted that the Indian machine tool industry is projected to generate USD 3.8 billion by 2030. Highlighting Karnataka's pivotal role, he emphasized the state's contributions, workforce, and sustainable practices in shaping the industry's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:20 IST
The Indian machine tool sector is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2030, according to M B Patil, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries. This expansion is set to be powered by the metal-cutting sector, as reported at the IMTEX 2025 event by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association.

India currently holds the ninth position in global machine tool production and ranks seventh in consumption. In 2022, the industry saw revenues of over USD 2.2 billion, with Karnataka playing a major role, accounting for 52% of the nation's machine tool production.

Karnataka's position is further reinforced by the Tumakuru's Integrated Machine Tool Park, which has become a major investment magnet. The state's collaboration with industry leaders and commitment to sustainability aligns with global goals, setting the stage for a robust industrial future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

