Karnataka's Machine Tool Industry Sharpens Its Global Edge

The Indian machine tool sector is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2030, according to M B Patil, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries. This expansion is set to be powered by the metal-cutting sector, as reported at the IMTEX 2025 event by the Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association.

India currently holds the ninth position in global machine tool production and ranks seventh in consumption. In 2022, the industry saw revenues of over USD 2.2 billion, with Karnataka playing a major role, accounting for 52% of the nation's machine tool production.

Karnataka's position is further reinforced by the Tumakuru's Integrated Machine Tool Park, which has become a major investment magnet. The state's collaboration with industry leaders and commitment to sustainability aligns with global goals, setting the stage for a robust industrial future.

(With inputs from agencies.)