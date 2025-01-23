Tragedy on the Tracks: Chain-Pulling Error Leads to Fatal Consequences

In a tragic sequence of events, thirteen passengers from the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express were fatally struck by the Karnataka Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening. Initial reports indicate the passengers had ample time to relocate safely after pulling the train's alarm chain over a fire rumor.

Railway officials confirmed that the Pushpak Express was halted between Maheji and Pardhade stations around 4:45 pm, while the Karnataka Express approached only at 5:05 pm, providing a 20-minute window for evacuation. However, many passengers remained on the adjacent tracks, failing to perceive the imminent threat.

Footage shared by passengers prior to the incident corroborated the officials' claims. Authorities express condolences over the loss, stressing the importance of safety precautions, which could have averted the disaster. Investigations are underway to explore the cause of chain-pulling and subsequent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)