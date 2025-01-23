Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Chain-Pulling Error Leads to Fatal Consequences

Thirteen passengers of Pushpak Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district died after pulling the train's alarm chain amid fire rumors, only to be struck by the Karnataka Express. While having ample time to move, they remained on adjacent tracks unaware of impending danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic sequence of events, thirteen passengers from the Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express were fatally struck by the Karnataka Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening. Initial reports indicate the passengers had ample time to relocate safely after pulling the train's alarm chain over a fire rumor.

Railway officials confirmed that the Pushpak Express was halted between Maheji and Pardhade stations around 4:45 pm, while the Karnataka Express approached only at 5:05 pm, providing a 20-minute window for evacuation. However, many passengers remained on the adjacent tracks, failing to perceive the imminent threat.

Footage shared by passengers prior to the incident corroborated the officials' claims. Authorities express condolences over the loss, stressing the importance of safety precautions, which could have averted the disaster. Investigations are underway to explore the cause of chain-pulling and subsequent actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

