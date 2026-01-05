Left Menu

Near-Miss on Tracks: Railway Safety Norms Under Scrutiny

An incident near Khurja City station, where a collision between a passenger and a freight train was narrowly avoided, highlights significant safety oversight by railway staff in their pursuit of punctuality, prompting disciplinary actions and raising concerns about operational safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:02 IST
  • India

In a chilling reminder of the importance of safety protocols, a recent incident near Khurja City station exposed critical failings in railway operations. On December 29, 2025, two trains nearly collided, underscoring the urgent need for stricter adherence to safety norms.

The alarm was sounded when both a passenger train and a freight train found themselves on the same track due to a lapse in communication between station masters. The railways ministry swiftly transferred the divisional railway manager and suspended those involved, prioritizing retraining.

Experts highlight that poor record-keeping, inadequate shift handovers, and a high-pressure work environment contributed to the near-miss. This incident starkly illustrates the ongoing challenges faced by railway staff amid rising vacancies and the relentless push for on-time arrivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

