'Modi: The Leader Bending it Like Beckham in Economic Growth'

Shobhana Kamineni, expressing confidence in India's growth, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique ability to enhance economic development. During the World Economic Forum, she highlighted initiatives in digitisation and entrepreneurship boosting India's economy, while emphasising the need for job creation to accommodate a billion employable people by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:13 IST
Industrialist Shobhana Kamineni, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likened his economic strategies to 'bending it like Beckham,' underlining his unique ability to foster national growth.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, she drew parallels between Modi's leadership and renowned footballer David Beckham, celebrating Modi's vision to expand India's economic horizons.

Kamineni emphasized the potential future workforce of one billion people by 2030, urging the industry to focus on job creation instead of subsidies, in light of India's increasing digitisation and entrepreneurship opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

