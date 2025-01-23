Indus Towers Sees Profit Surge Fueled by Strong Collections and Expansion

Indus Towers announced a remarkable increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,003 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25. This impressive rise was attributed to strong tower and colocation additions as well as the recovery of overdue payments from a key client.

During the December quarter, the company benefited from a Rs 3,024 crore write-back in the provision for doubtful receivables, which was facilitated by successful collections on past dues, as detailed in their financial release.

The infrastructure firm anticipates further growth, predicting that both resumed network expansions from its primary client and new rollouts from others will continue to boost performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)