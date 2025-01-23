Indus Towers Sees Profit Surge Fueled by Strong Collections and Expansion
Indus Towers reported a profit surge to Rs 4,003 crore in Q3 2024-25, driven by significant tower additions and overdue collections. The profit doubled from Rs 1,541 crore the previous year, aided by a Rs 3,024 crore provision write-back. Continued network expansion is expected to sustain growth.
Indus Towers announced a remarkable increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4,003 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25. This impressive rise was attributed to strong tower and colocation additions as well as the recovery of overdue payments from a key client.
During the December quarter, the company benefited from a Rs 3,024 crore write-back in the provision for doubtful receivables, which was facilitated by successful collections on past dues, as detailed in their financial release.
The infrastructure firm anticipates further growth, predicting that both resumed network expansions from its primary client and new rollouts from others will continue to boost performance.
