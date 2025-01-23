AEC Unveils List of Africa's Top 40 Movers and Shakers in Energy for 2025

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has revealed its much-awaited annual list of Africa’s Top 40 Movers and Shakers to Watch in 2025, spotlighting individuals driving transformative changes in the oil, gas, and broader energy industries. This dynamic cohort comprises policymakers, corporate executives, and innovators committed to shaping Africa’s energy future through resilience, strategic foresight, and innovation.

The 2025 list features U.S. President Donald Trump, noted for his potential impact on Africa's energy sector through U.S. foreign policy. His advocacy for fossil fuels and support for American energy firms is anticipated to redefine U.S.-Africa energy relations, driving investment opportunities while challenging global financing norms for oil and gas ventures.

Heads of state like Mozambique’s President Daniel Francisco Chapo and Ghana’s President John Mahama have also made the list for their roles in leveraging LNG projects and advancing energy reforms to attract investments. Mozambique is focused on massive LNG initiatives, while Ghana eyes sustainable growth through new oil block developments. South Sudan’s Petroleum Minister, Puot Kang Chol, faces the dual challenge of revitalizing oil production amidst international sanctions and boosting economic recovery. Similarly, Uganda’s Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu is tasked with advancing mega-projects like Tilenga and Kingfisher while addressing scrutiny on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline.

In Angola, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum, and Gas Diamantino Azevedo is driving reforms and low-carbon initiatives, positioning Angola as a resilient oil and gas market amidst declining mature assets.

North Africa's Strategic Role

North Africa remains pivotal in meeting global energy demands. Libya’s Minister of Oil & Gas Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek is steering an ambitious $18 billion project pipeline to boost oil production to 2 million barrels per day. Meanwhile, Sonatrach CEO Rachid Hachichi is reinforcing Algeria’s energy security through new gas exploration initiatives, partnerships with TotalEnergies, and strengthened ties with Europe and Turkey.

Private Sector Leadership and Innovation

Private sector leaders featured include Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, whose projects like the Baleine field in Ivory Coast and Congo LNG exemplify sustainable development. ExxonMobil Angola MD Katrina Fisher is driving high-profile explorations while ensuring local empowerment, and Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill is transforming Senegal's Sangomar oil field into a regional energy asset.

Entrepreneurs such as Ahonsi Unuigbe of Petralon Energy and Nosa Omorodion of SLB Nigeria are pushing for innovation and decarbonization. Edson dos Santos of Etu Energias is advancing Angola’s energy landscape through an ambitious IPO and production goals.

On the logistics front, Philippe Labonne of Africa Global Logistics is improving regional infrastructure with projects in Namibia, Nigeria, and Angola. In financing, Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank, is establishing the Africa Energy Bank to close investment gaps, while Rene Awambeng of Premier Invest is mobilizing impactful investments across the energy spectrum.

Inspiration Amid Challenges

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, stated, "This list represents Africa’s brightest minds and boldest leaders. From driving infrastructure projects to creating enabling policies, these figures embody the resilience and innovation required to propel Africa's energy transformation. Their success is not just a personal milestone; it’s a call to action for them to create jobs, reduce energy poverty, and ensure energy security across the continent."

Upcoming Events and Collaboration

To address Africa's energy challenges, the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies conference in Cape Town (September 29 - October 3, 2025) will provide a platform for dialogue and partnerships. The event will host many of the Top 40 Movers and Shakers, allowing stakeholders to collaborate directly with these visionaries.

A Path Forward for Africa’s Energy Future

As Africa navigates the twin imperatives of sustainable development and energy sovereignty, this list underscores the importance of leadership, innovation, and collaboration. The efforts of these industry leaders reflect the continent’s determination to harness its immense potential while addressing global energy challenges.