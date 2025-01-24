Mumbai and New Delhi Among Top 10 APAC Real Estate Investment Hotspots

Mumbai and New Delhi have been recognized as two of the top 10 preferred cities for cross-border real estate investments in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to the 2025 CBRE Asia-Pacific Investor Intentions Survey. Mumbai stands at the 5th position, trailing only behind major cities like Tokyo and Sydney. New Delhi shares the 8th spot with Seoul and Osaka, amidst rising investor enthusiasm for the region.

The survey underscores a significant increase in net buying intentions within the APAC real estate market, with over half of the respondents expressing intentions to hike their investments in 2025. In India, a modest net buying intention of 3 per cent is noted, primarily attributed to developer/owner/operators and institutional investors driving the market.

A surge in demand across various asset classes, including office, residential, industrial, and data centers, has been a key driver of investor sentiment in India. In 2024, equity investment in Indian real estate soared to USD 11.4 billion, representing an impressive 54 per cent year-on-year growth. Foreign investments, predominantly from Singapore, the United States, and Canada, accounted for over a quarter of the total influx, with Singapore alone providing a 36 per cent share.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE India, noted the record-high investments in India's real estate market in 2024, highlighting the strong presence of domestic investors alongside a resurgence of foreign capital. This trend underscores India's emergent status as a prominent global real estate player.

Investors are increasingly employing value-add and opportunistic strategies in Mumbai and New Delhi, particularly in tier-1 city core office products and development ventures in residential and data centre segments. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives are a priority, with a significant 56 per cent of investors focusing on sustainable acquisitions or developments.

Tokyo maintains its top rank as the leading destination for cross-border investment within APAC for the sixth consecutive year, closely followed by cities like Sydney and Singapore. Higher returns in Sydney and a stable market in Singapore attract global investors. The overall net buying intentions in APAC surged from 5 per cent in 2024 to a projected 13 per cent in 2025, influenced by decreasing debt costs and asset value adjustments.

Greg Hyland, Head of Capital Markets, Asia Pacific at CBRE, anticipates amplified investment activity in 2025 despite tempered expectations for rate cuts amid persistent inflation. Industrial properties continue to be the preferred asset class in the region, complemented by rising interest in office and data center assets. Southeast Asia is emerging as a pivotal player in data center investments driven by attractive pricing prospects. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)