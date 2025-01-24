Left Menu

Burberry's Turnaround: A Festive Revival

Burberry reported a smaller than anticipated 4% drop in quarterly comparable store sales, bolstered by robust demand during the holiday season in the U.S. CEO Joshua Schulman credited targeted advertising highlighting key products like trench coats. The company's transformation shows promising early signs, with improved performances across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:20 IST
Burberry's Turnaround: A Festive Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Burberry reported an unexpectedly modest 4% decline in quarterly comparable store sales, driven by vigorous holiday season demand in the United States—an encouraging development in their ongoing turnaround efforts. The company's shares, having already seen an 80% rise since September, were predicted to surge approximately 10% at market opening.

CEO Joshua Schulman, who assumed leadership six months ago, attributed the success to festive advertising campaigns emphasizing Burberry's iconic trench coats and scarves. Schulman aims to refocus the brand on these renowned products to recapture customers alienated by unfamiliar designs and elevated prices.

Despite being in the early stages of transformation, Burberry expressed encouragement at the festive season's customer response. Analysts had anticipated a 12% sales drop for the company's third quarter ending on December 28. Notably, the Americas surfaced as the only region with a 4% sales growth. Sales in Asia Pacific, EMEIA, and other regions also showed significant recovery from previous quarters, and the brand expects profitability for the year ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025