In a significant escalation of conflict, Russian forces targeted critical drone-making facilities in Ukraine during an attack on Friday, according to the Russian defense ministry.

The offensive also led to the capture of Valentynivka, a settlement in Eastern Ukraine, tightening Russia's hold in the region.

While these developments have been announced by Moscow, the details of the battlefield events have not been independently verified by Reuters, highlighting the ongoing challenges in obtaining accurate information amidst the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)