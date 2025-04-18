Left Menu

AI and Journalism: An Unlikely Duo Enhancing Creativity

Il Foglio, an Italian newspaper, trialed a month-long AI-written section, boosting sales. Editor Claudio Cerasa sees AI as a complement to journalism, enhancing creativity and creating new job opportunities for skilled individuals. Despite its strengths, AI lacks critical thinking and occasionally makes factual errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:11 IST
AI and Journalism: An Unlikely Duo Enhancing Creativity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Il Foglio, a leading Italian newspaper, has concluded a pioneering month-long experiment, featuring a daily insert written entirely by artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative, aimed at exploring the potential benefits of AI in journalism, has successfully boosted sales, said Editor Claudio Cerasa.

Cerasa explained that while AI can produce compelling articles and even grasp irony, it will not replace quality journalism. Instead, it will serve as a supplement, encouraging journalists to delve deeper and innovate. AI's ability to generate detailed book reviews and perform tasks outside the staff's expertise was highlighted as a key advantage.

Despite its prowess, AI lacks critical debate capabilities and sometimes produces factual inaccuracies. Cerasa emphasized the importance of dialogue in journalism, noting AI's limitations in this regard. However, he remains optimistic about AI's role in creating new opportunities within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025