AI and Journalism: An Unlikely Duo Enhancing Creativity

Il Foglio, a leading Italian newspaper, has concluded a pioneering month-long experiment, featuring a daily insert written entirely by artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative, aimed at exploring the potential benefits of AI in journalism, has successfully boosted sales, said Editor Claudio Cerasa.

Cerasa explained that while AI can produce compelling articles and even grasp irony, it will not replace quality journalism. Instead, it will serve as a supplement, encouraging journalists to delve deeper and innovate. AI's ability to generate detailed book reviews and perform tasks outside the staff's expertise was highlighted as a key advantage.

Despite its prowess, AI lacks critical debate capabilities and sometimes produces factual inaccuracies. Cerasa emphasized the importance of dialogue in journalism, noting AI's limitations in this regard. However, he remains optimistic about AI's role in creating new opportunities within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)