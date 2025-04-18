Nagaland Observes Good Friday: A Day of Reflection and Hope
Christians in Nagaland observed Good Friday with fasting and special prayers. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted Jesus Christ's sacrifice, emphasizing forgiveness and eternal hope. Governor La Ganesan extended Easter wishes, reflecting on God's love and forgiveness. The occasion inspires joy, hope, and blessings worldwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Christians across Nagaland marked Good Friday with fasting and special prayer services in churches, reflecting on the significance of the day.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, who gave his life to redeem humanity, offering forgiveness and the hope of eternal life for believers.
Governor La Ganesan extended his wishes, describing Easter as a time of reverence, symbolizing God's boundless love and forgiveness, and wishing everyone a blessed and peaceful celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Control in Eastern Ukraine Expands
U.S. Sets Sights on Congo's Mineral Wealth Amid Eastern Conflict
Russian Forces Capture Key Settlements in Eastern Ukraine
M23 Rebels Withdraw from Strategic Walikale in Eastern Congo
Air Quality Under Pressure: Why Eastern EU Nations Lag in Pollution Management