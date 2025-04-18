Nagaland Observes Good Friday: A Day of Reflection and Hope

Christians across Nagaland marked Good Friday with fasting and special prayer services in churches, reflecting on the significance of the day.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, who gave his life to redeem humanity, offering forgiveness and the hope of eternal life for believers.

Governor La Ganesan extended his wishes, describing Easter as a time of reverence, symbolizing God's boundless love and forgiveness, and wishing everyone a blessed and peaceful celebration.

