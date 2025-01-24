Left Menu

Maharashtra Secures Rs 10,000 Crore Deal with Rural Enhancers at Davos

Maharashtra has entered a significant partnership with Rural Enhancers for Rs 10,000 Crore. The MoU aims to strengthen healthcare, infrastructure, and ports in the state, fostering economic growth and social development. Key officials and stakeholders announced this collaboration at the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos.

Updated: 24-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)
  India

Maharashtra has taken a significant step towards enhancing its healthcare and infrastructure sectors by securing a Rs 10,000 crore investment deal with Rural Enhancers. This milestone agreement was announced at the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, Switzerland, by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and key stakeholders.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on crucial areas including healthcare, infrastructure, and social sectors, aiming to stimulate growth and development across the state. P. Anbalgan, Principal Secretary of Industries, played a pivotal role in signing the agreement.

Ambar Ayade, leading the initiative from Rural Enhancers, emphasized the transformative impact of this investment on healthcare systems, housing projects, and port infrastructure within Maharashtra. The collaboration underscores the state's dedication to fostering international partnerships and driving economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

