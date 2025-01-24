Tragic Road Accident in Chhattisgarh: Infant Killed, 43 Injured

A heart-wrenching incident in Chhattisgarh saw a six-month-old baby killed and 43 others injured when a bus collided with a stationary truck. The crash occurred on National Highway-53 in the early hours, near Saraipali town.

The accident involved a passenger bus traveling from Durg to Puri and a truck that had broken down on the highway. Authorities reported the collision led to severe injuries among passengers, with at least 19 in serious condition.

The wounded were initially treated at a local health center before being transported to the Mahasamund district hospital. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences and has called for enhanced medical aid for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)