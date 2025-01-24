Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident in Chhattisgarh: Infant Killed, 43 Injured

A tragic accident in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district left a six-month-old baby dead and 43 others injured as a bus collided with a stationary truck on National Highway-53. The collision occurred while the bus traveled from Durg to Puri. Local authorities are providing medical assistance to the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahasamund | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident in Chhattisgarh saw a six-month-old baby killed and 43 others injured when a bus collided with a stationary truck. The crash occurred on National Highway-53 in the early hours, near Saraipali town.

The accident involved a passenger bus traveling from Durg to Puri and a truck that had broken down on the highway. Authorities reported the collision led to severe injuries among passengers, with at least 19 in serious condition.

The wounded were initially treated at a local health center before being transported to the Mahasamund district hospital. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences and has called for enhanced medical aid for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

