New Dawn: Nationalism Shines in JNU Student Politics

A significant shift in Jawaharlal Nehru University's political landscape unfolded as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) celebrated a crucial victory in the Students' Union elections. After almost a decade of Left dominance, ABVP's Vaibhav Meena clinched the Joint Secretary position, marking a notable change.

Meena, who comes from a tribal farming family in Rajasthan, edged out rival Naresh Kumar of AISA by just 85 votes, garnering 1,518 votes in total. This election was ABVP's first central panel win since 2015–16, challenging the entrenched Left influence in JNU's political scene.

The election results, which included ABVP winning 24 out of 46 councillor seats, highlight a shift in student support across traditionally Left-leaning departments like the School of Social Sciences. The emergence of the ABVP as a noteworthy force is being recognized by both allies and adversaries, suggesting evolving dynamics in campus politics.

