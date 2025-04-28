Russia's decisive military operation in the Kursk region has ousted Ukrainian forces, ending the most significant breach of Russian territory since World War Two. This victory not only brings a strategic advantage to Moscow but also eliminates a major hurdle in pursuing peace negotiations, despite ongoing tensions and unresolved territorial disputes.

President Vladimir Putin swiftly declared a unilateral ceasefire to commemorate the Soviet Union's World War Two victory, further highlighting the Russian triumph. With Kursk secure, talks are underway, though they remain fraught with challenges as both sides weigh territorial gains and losses amid continued military operations in Ukraine.

The incursion into Kursk was initially a bold Ukrainian move, supported by Western arms. However, it was ultimately unsustainable, allowing Russia to reclaim substantial Ukrainian territory. Analysts suggest this shift may enhance Russia's negotiating position, while Ukraine contends with the strategic implications of its costly advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)