Gujarat's Largest Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Over 6,500 Detained

The Gujarat police have intensified their crackdown on illegal immigrants, detaining approximately 6,500 individuals suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals. The massive crackdown, led by Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, aimed to identify and verify the status of undocumented residents across the state.

Following the operations in major cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, law enforcement officials have confirmed that 450 individuals have been found to reside illegally through documentary evidence. The verification and interrogation process continues as authorities strive to confirm the identities of the remaining detainees.

In coordination with central government departments and the Border Security Force, efforts are underway to deport those officially identified as Bangladeshi nationals. State authorities have emphasized a stringent approach, warning immigrants to voluntarily surrender or face severe repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)