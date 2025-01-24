Left Menu

SICCI: Century of Forging Business Bonds

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) marks its 100th anniversary, highlighting its role in fostering business ties between Singapore and India. Celebrations included the unveiling of a Centennial Memory Wall, commemorating contributions by pioneering entrepreneurs, while SICCI plans to expand international efforts.

SICCI: Century of Forging Business Bonds
The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), commemorating its 100-year legacy, continues to advance business connections between Singapore and India, according to a senior Singaporean official. Efforts included hosting investment roadshows with Indian state governments.

The unveiling of a Centennial Memory Wall highlighted SICCI's integral contributions to Singapore's business landscape, paying homage to visionary entrepreneurs. As Singapore and India celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, SICCI remains vital to bilateral economic partnerships.

SICCI's plans for further international expansion affirm its commitment to Singapore's economic vigor. These efforts align with broader national objectives, reiterated by influential Singaporean figures, ensuring the chamber's legacy endures through fresh global opportunities.

