Mumbai and New Delhi Emerge as Top Destinations for Real Estate Investment in Asia Pacific

Mumbai has been ranked fifth, and New Delhi eighth, in the Asia Pacific's top 10 markets preferred for cross-border investments, as per a study by real estate consultancy CBRE.

The 2025 Asia-Pacific Investor Intentions Survey reveals a growing net buying intention, with more than half of respondents expressing interest in accumulating real estate assets by 2025. Mumbai follows Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, and Ho Chi Minh City, while New Delhi shares eighth place with Seoul, Osaka, and Hanoi.

In 2024, Indian real estate saw record equity investments totaling USD 11.4 billion, a 54% increase from the previous year, according to CBRE Chairman Anshuman Magazine. This surge is attributed to domestic and foreign investors eyeing India's thriving market, particularly in office, residential, industrial, and data centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)