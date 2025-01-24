Mumbai and New Delhi Emerge as Top Destinations for Real Estate Investment in Asia Pacific
Mumbai ranks fifth and New Delhi eighth among leading markets for cross-border investment in the Asia Pacific, according to CBRE's investor survey. Indian real estate saw a record equity investment in 2024, driven by various asset classes. The trend is expected to continue in coming years.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai has been ranked fifth, and New Delhi eighth, in the Asia Pacific's top 10 markets preferred for cross-border investments, as per a study by real estate consultancy CBRE.
The 2025 Asia-Pacific Investor Intentions Survey reveals a growing net buying intention, with more than half of respondents expressing interest in accumulating real estate assets by 2025. Mumbai follows Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, and Ho Chi Minh City, while New Delhi shares eighth place with Seoul, Osaka, and Hanoi.
In 2024, Indian real estate saw record equity investments totaling USD 11.4 billion, a 54% increase from the previous year, according to CBRE Chairman Anshuman Magazine. This surge is attributed to domestic and foreign investors eyeing India's thriving market, particularly in office, residential, industrial, and data centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- New Delhi
- real estate
- Asia Pacific
- CBRE
- investment
- 2025
- survey
- Indian market
- asset classes
ALSO READ
Hyundai Motor Group's Record Investment Amid Political and Economic Uncertainties
China's Investment Surge: A Boon for Hong Kong Mutual Funds
Thrilling Victories and Exits at Malaysia Open 2025: Indian Badminton Stars Shine
Tennis Titans Clash at Australian Open 2025
Travel Tech Revolution: FITUR 2025 Explores Future of Booking Management