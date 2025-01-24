Left Menu

New Leadership at AIMTC Tackles Toll Challenges and Driver Welfare

Harish Sabharwal, the new president of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), urged the government to resolve issues like high toll taxes and e-challan misuse. Key agenda items include ending border checkposts and advocating for driver welfare. AIMTC represents a significant sector of India's economy, impacting millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:29 IST
  • India

In a significant leadership change, Harish Sabharwal has taken over as the national president of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), signaling a new direction for the influential truckers' body. During a ceremonial event on Friday, outgoing president Amritlal Madan officially handed over responsibilities to Sabharwal, who now takes on crucial issues impacting the transport sector.

Sabharwal has prioritized addressing the steep rise in toll taxes and tackling the misuse of the e-challan system, contentious issues that affect countless truckers across the nation. The newly elected president is also pushing for the abolition of outdated border checkposts, emphasizing areas such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh, where inefficiencies are most pronounced.

Among Sabharwal's agenda items is the proposal for a 'Drivers Samajik Suraksha Welfare Board,' which seeks to improve the lives of drivers by integrating them into welfare schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Representing a substantial segment of India's economy, AIMTC plays a critical role, influencing over 20 crore people and advocating for improved conditions in the road transport sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

