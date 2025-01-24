Incident at Rajahmundry Airport: Steel Structure Collapse Raises Concerns
A portion of an under-construction terminal at Rajahmundry Airport in East Godavari suffered a structural collapse, reportedly injuring two people slightly. The cause, as stated by Airport Director S Gnaneswara Rao, remains under investigation, with teams en route to determine the technical failure.
A section of Rajahmundry Airport's under-construction terminal building collapsed on Friday, resulting in minor injuries to two people. Officials are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at the East Godavari site.
Airport Director S Gnaneswara Rao indicated the collapse was due to technical reasons yet to be identified. "While erecting the structure, a part collapsed, bent, and fell. Two people suffered minor injuries," he noted.
Rao assured there was no sabotage involved, with a technical team from Vijayawada and the contractor Renaatus Projects examining the situation to find the cause of the structural failure.
