Incident at Rajahmundry Airport: Steel Structure Collapse Raises Concerns

A section of Rajahmundry Airport's under-construction terminal building collapsed on Friday, resulting in minor injuries to two people. Officials are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at the East Godavari site.

Airport Director S Gnaneswara Rao indicated the collapse was due to technical reasons yet to be identified. "While erecting the structure, a part collapsed, bent, and fell. Two people suffered minor injuries," he noted.

Rao assured there was no sabotage involved, with a technical team from Vijayawada and the contractor Renaatus Projects examining the situation to find the cause of the structural failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)