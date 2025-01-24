Left Menu

SWAMIH Fund Reaches Milestone: 50,000 Homes Delivered

The SWAMIH investment fund has successfully completed 50,000 homes, offering debt financing to brownfield residential properties. Since 2019, the fund has aimed to provide financial support to stressed projects, transforming the real estate landscape and setting a benchmark in impact investing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:22 IST
The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) investment fund has marked a significant achievement by delivering 50,000 homes. This milestone underscores the transformative impact of the fund on real estate and the lives of homebuyers involved in stalled projects.

SBI Ventures announced on X that the SWAMIH Fund, backed by the finance ministry, aims for debt financing of stressed and brownfield residential properties. Managed by SBICAP Ventures Ltd., a State Bank Group company, the fund stands unmatched in India and globally.

Since its inception in 2019, the fund has garnered Rs 15,530 crore, prioritizing completion of RERA-registered residential projects in the affordable, mid-income segment. It addresses first-time, troubled, and even litigated developer projects, serving as a last-resort lender for distressed projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

