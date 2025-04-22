Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Weaponizing ED, Calls Charges Political Conspiracy

In a press conference, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate accused the BJP of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a tool for political revenge. She claimed the National Herald case is a political conspiracy aimed at diverting attention from the government's failures, and rejected money laundering allegations.

In a fiery press conference, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate accused the central government of blatant misuse of power, claiming that the Enforcement Directorate had been turned into an 'election department' by the ruling BJP to systematically target its political adversaries. Shrinate dismissed the allegations of money laundering against Congress top brass as 'fabricated' and accused the Modi-Shah duo of using the case to deflect attention away from pressing national issues and governmental shortcomings.

Shrinate described the chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as a 'political conspiracy,' labeling the National Herald case as a tactic to distort facts and distract the public from the government's failures. Highlighting the alleged flaws in the case, she emphasized the irony of framing money laundering charges when no asset or money was transferred.

The Congress leader commented on the 1% conviction rate in ED cases, asserting that 98% of ED's political cases target opposition figures. She condemned what she described as a 'dangerous attack on democratic opposition,' vowing that the Congress would not be silenced and the truth would prevail. The conference was also attended by Bhupesh Baghel and Deepak Baij, among other senior leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

