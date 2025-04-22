Türkiye Extends Lifesaving Support to Somalia’s Public Hospital

In a significant step towards strengthening Somalia’s fragile health system, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has delivered a major consignment of essential medical equipment to De Martino Hospital in Mogadishu. This contribution marks another milestone in the enduring partnership between the Republic of Türkiye and Somalia, especially in the fields of humanitarian aid and infrastructure development.

As part of the project, TİKA provided De Martino Hospital—a leading public medical institution in the country—with a wide range of modern medical devices. The donated equipment includes:

Neonatal incubators to support premature and at-risk newborns

Advanced patient monitors for real-time health tracking

Hospital beds and mobile stretchers for inpatient and emergency use

Defibrillators to enhance cardiac emergency response

Additional vital medical tools required for intensive and neonatal care units

This donation is tailored to address the acute gaps in the hospital’s capacity to treat critically ill and neonatal patients. The new equipment is expected to significantly improve treatment outcomes and expand the hospital’s ability to deliver high-quality care under often challenging conditions.

Official Handover Ceremony Highlights Bilateral Solidarity

The official handover event was held at De Martino Hospital and drew high-profile attendees including Somalia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Hajiadam Abubakar, senior TİKA officials, and hospital administrators. The presence of dignitaries underscored the importance of this initiative in the context of Somalia’s ongoing healthcare development efforts.

Minister Abubakar, in his remarks, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Türkiye, lauding the sustained commitment of TİKA in rebuilding Somalia’s social infrastructure. “This donation goes beyond equipment—it represents a reaffirmation of the strong friendship and shared humanitarian vision between our two nations,” he stated.

A Transformative Impact on Healthcare Delivery

De Martino Hospital plays a central role in Somalia’s public health system, providing crucial services to thousands of residents in Mogadishu and beyond. The newly received equipment will directly support key departments including the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), general inpatient wards, and the intensive care unit (ICU).

With these additions, the hospital will be better positioned to:

Stabilize and treat premature or critically ill newborns

Respond swiftly to emergency cases requiring intensive monitoring

Provide more comfortable and hygienic facilities for inpatients

Ensure timely interventions for patients suffering from cardiac arrest or trauma

Hospital administrators anticipate that the donation will reduce patient referral rates to overseas facilities and enable more localized, effective treatment. Additionally, the equipment is expected to enhance staff efficiency and reduce operational bottlenecks.

Türkiye and Somalia: A Growing Partnership

TİKA’s involvement in Somalia is not new. Over the years, the agency has undertaken numerous initiatives aimed at rebuilding essential services, including education, agriculture, and governance, alongside healthcare. The current support to De Martino Hospital exemplifies Türkiye’s long-term strategy to promote resilience and sustainable development in partner countries.

As Somalia continues its journey toward recovery and stability, international partnerships such as this one with Türkiye remain indispensable. The medical equipment support project is a testament to how strategic aid and cooperation can produce tangible, life-saving results on the ground.

Let me know if you'd like this article translated, shortened for social media, or formatted for publication.