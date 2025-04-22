Left Menu

Telangana Launches 'Gaddar Telangana Film Awards': Celebrating Cinematic Excellence

The Telangana government initiates the 'Gaddar Telangana Film Awards' to honor top Teluguvan cinematic talents. Spearheaded by filmmaker B Narsing Rao, this initiative aims to celebrate the best of Telugu cinema, covering diverse categories, from feature films to documentaries, and spotlighting excellence in acting and technical prowess.

In a significant boost to the film industry, the Telangana government has announced the 'Gaddar Telangana Film Awards' to honor outstanding contributions and talent in Telugu cinema. Under the leadership of acclaimed filmmaker B Narsing Rao, a new committee has been formed to establish the awards' procedures.

Earlier this month, the Telangana Film Development Corporation issued a call for applications from directors and producers for the awards, aiming to recognize the best Telugu films certified by the Censor Board in 2024. These awards span various categories, including National Integration, Children's, Environmental, Historical Films, and more, covering both feature and non-feature segments.

A jury, led by renowned actress Jayasudha, is tasked with evaluating the submissions, from which 76 entries have been received in different categories. Additionally, 1,172 nominations for individual awards supplement the robust competition. Special recognition includes notable honors like the NTR National Film Award and the Raghupati Venkaiah Film Award.

