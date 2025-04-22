Empowering India: A Technological Path to Social Justice

At the forefront of India's push for inclusive growth, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar stressed a technologically enabled strategy to empower marginalized communities. Speaking at Samajik Nyaya Par Charcha - 2025, the minister highlighted the government's commitment to social equity.

In collaboration with The Nudge Institute, the event underscored the necessity for integrated action in transforming lives. Kumar called for a cohesive approach that leaves no one behind, forming the foundation of future policies.

With Minister of State Ramdas Athawale in attendance, the forum united thought leaders, technologists, and policymakers to explore innovative solutions for a more equitable nation.

