Empowering India: A Technological Path to Social Justice

Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar emphasizes a tech-driven approach for inclusive growth at the Samajik Nyaya Par Charcha - 2025. The event highlights the need for collaboration to empower marginalized communities and achieve an equitable India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:20 IST
At the forefront of India's push for inclusive growth, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar stressed a technologically enabled strategy to empower marginalized communities. Speaking at Samajik Nyaya Par Charcha - 2025, the minister highlighted the government's commitment to social equity.

In collaboration with The Nudge Institute, the event underscored the necessity for integrated action in transforming lives. Kumar called for a cohesive approach that leaves no one behind, forming the foundation of future policies.

With Minister of State Ramdas Athawale in attendance, the forum united thought leaders, technologists, and policymakers to explore innovative solutions for a more equitable nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

