Empowering India: A Technological Path to Social Justice
Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar emphasizes a tech-driven approach for inclusive growth at the Samajik Nyaya Par Charcha - 2025. The event highlights the need for collaboration to empower marginalized communities and achieve an equitable India.
- Country:
- India
At the forefront of India's push for inclusive growth, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar stressed a technologically enabled strategy to empower marginalized communities. Speaking at Samajik Nyaya Par Charcha - 2025, the minister highlighted the government's commitment to social equity.
In collaboration with The Nudge Institute, the event underscored the necessity for integrated action in transforming lives. Kumar called for a cohesive approach that leaves no one behind, forming the foundation of future policies.
With Minister of State Ramdas Athawale in attendance, the forum united thought leaders, technologists, and policymakers to explore innovative solutions for a more equitable nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation
President Murmu Strengthens India-EU Ties with Historical Portugal and Slovakia Visit
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Turmoil
Severe Heatwave and Alerts Sweep Across India
Global Market Turmoil: Indian Indices Plunge Amid Widespread Selloff