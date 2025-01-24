Left Menu

Debate on Accountability: Jalgaon Train Tragedy Sparks Safety Discussions

A tragedy occurred in Jalgaon, where 12 passengers died after alighting from a train onto adjacent tracks due to a rumour of fire. Despite the seriousness of the incident, an independent probe by the Commissioner of Railway Safety is unlikely as passenger negligence is suggested as a cause.

An independent investigation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety is unlikely in the aftermath of the Jalgaon train tragedy, railway sources have revealed. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, saw 12 passengers killed by an oncoming train after they disembarked due to a false fire alarm.

Despite the Railway Board appointing a team to investigate, experts believe a CRS probe is improbable. Under the 1998 Railway Rules, the CRS investigates serious accidents. However, if negligence is evident, as suggested in Jalgaon, the CRS may not proceed with an inquiry.

Reports indicate that passengers had ample time to reach safety before the Karnataka Express arrived but remained dangerously close to the tracks. Safety directive adherence and passenger behavior now play crucial roles in the investigation's scope.

