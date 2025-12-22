Left Menu

Railway Board Stresses Timely Braking for Enhanced Operational Safety

The Railway Board has emphasized the importance of timely brake application to prevent operational hazards. Following an overshoot incident in Mumbai, zones are advised to counsel their running staff to ensure safety. The incident highlighted issues with maintaining and reducing train speed before crucial signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:22 IST
Railway Board Stresses Timely Braking for Enhanced Operational Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has underscored the critical necessity of timely brake application among its running staff to enhance safety measures across all zones. This directive follows a recent red signal overshoot incident involving the Udyan Express in the Mumbai Division.

On October 16, the Udyan Express ran a red signal at 14 kmph in the Lonavla-Karjat section, as subsequent analysis showed an insufficient reduction in speed after passing a yellow caution signal. Despite the emergency brakes being applied at 50 kmph, the incident could not be avoided.

Experts found a persistent issue among loco pilots: a tendency to delay braking until close to the danger signal. In response, the Railway Board has instructed zones to advise staff on preventative measures, issuing specific guidelines to avoid similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025