Railway Board Stresses Timely Braking for Enhanced Operational Safety

The Railway Board has underscored the critical necessity of timely brake application among its running staff to enhance safety measures across all zones. This directive follows a recent red signal overshoot incident involving the Udyan Express in the Mumbai Division.

On October 16, the Udyan Express ran a red signal at 14 kmph in the Lonavla-Karjat section, as subsequent analysis showed an insufficient reduction in speed after passing a yellow caution signal. Despite the emergency brakes being applied at 50 kmph, the incident could not be avoided.

Experts found a persistent issue among loco pilots: a tendency to delay braking until close to the danger signal. In response, the Railway Board has instructed zones to advise staff on preventative measures, issuing specific guidelines to avoid similar incidents.

