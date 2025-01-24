India: The Next Global Food Basket
Union Minister Chirag Paswan stated that many global food and beverage companies are keen to invest in India, deeming it an ideal destination. With plans to partner with Indian youth and a focus on R&D, there's a vision to double the food processing market by 2032, aligning with PM Modi's vision of India as a global food basket.
India is witnessing a surge in interest from global food and beverage companies eager to establish their plants and develop products in collaboration with Indian talent, Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Paswan highlighted India's appeal as a prime investment hub.
India's food processing industry is poised for exponential growth, aiming to become the global food basket, Paswan remarked. Addressing post-harvest losses remains a priority, with advancements in cold storage and logistics. The sector's expansion is crucial for realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India.
Paswan highlighted the diverse range of Indian produce and the existing investor-friendly environment. He emphasized the Modi government's efforts to streamline investment processes, ensuring investor satisfaction and promoting further industry growth in India.
