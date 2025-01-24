India: The Next Global Food Basket

India is witnessing a surge in interest from global food and beverage companies eager to establish their plants and develop products in collaboration with Indian talent, Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Paswan highlighted India's appeal as a prime investment hub.

India's food processing industry is poised for exponential growth, aiming to become the global food basket, Paswan remarked. Addressing post-harvest losses remains a priority, with advancements in cold storage and logistics. The sector's expansion is crucial for realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India.

Paswan highlighted the diverse range of Indian produce and the existing investor-friendly environment. He emphasized the Modi government's efforts to streamline investment processes, ensuring investor satisfaction and promoting further industry growth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)