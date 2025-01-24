Left Menu

India: The Next Global Food Basket

Union Minister Chirag Paswan stated that many global food and beverage companies are keen to invest in India, deeming it an ideal destination. With plans to partner with Indian youth and a focus on R&D, there's a vision to double the food processing market by 2032, aligning with PM Modi's vision of India as a global food basket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:38 IST
India: The Next Global Food Basket
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

India is witnessing a surge in interest from global food and beverage companies eager to establish their plants and develop products in collaboration with Indian talent, Union Minister Chirag Paswan announced. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Paswan highlighted India's appeal as a prime investment hub.

India's food processing industry is poised for exponential growth, aiming to become the global food basket, Paswan remarked. Addressing post-harvest losses remains a priority, with advancements in cold storage and logistics. The sector's expansion is crucial for realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India.

Paswan highlighted the diverse range of Indian produce and the existing investor-friendly environment. He emphasized the Modi government's efforts to streamline investment processes, ensuring investor satisfaction and promoting further industry growth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025