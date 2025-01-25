Mizoram Truckers Lift Strike After Road Repairs Begin

Truckers in Mizoram have ended their strike following the commencement of repair works on a section of the Aizawl-Silchar national highway. The Mizoram Truck Owners' Association (MTOA) and the Mizoram Truck Drivers' Association (MTDA) announced that they lifted the strike as of 6:30 pm on Friday, attributing this decision to the state government's action to address the deteriorating road conditions.

The truckers had halted transportation of essential goods and construction materials from 7 am Thursday, protesting the poor state of a stretch between Sairang/Khamrang near Aizawl and Vairengte near the Assam border. This portion of the National Highway-306/06, crucial for connectivity between Mizoram and Assam, sustained damage due to heavy rains last year.

Public Works Department officials reported that repair efforts are in full swing, focusing on the worst-affected Kawnpui-Khamrang segment. The authorities have assured that the entire affected highway will be restored, allowing vital supplies to continue their journey uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)