Electrocution Crisis in Odisha: Alarming Statistics and Government Action

Odisha reported 391 human and 27 elephant electrocution deaths over the past five years, primarily in areas served by four power distribution companies. The state government is addressing these tragedies by holding 107 officials accountable for their roles in these incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:07 IST
Bornean elephants Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, revealed a concerning rise in electrocution deaths during a recent Assembly session. Over five years, 391 people and 27 elephants were electrocuted, largely tied to the state's power distribution network.

Singh Deo's report highlights that Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) had the highest casualty figures, with 178 people and 17 elephants. These incidents span the financial years 2020-21 to 2024-25, affecting private citizens and employees alike.

The deputy chief minister disclosed that 107 officials faced disciplinary measures in response to these tragedies. The data points to urgent systemic reforms needed in Odisha's energy sector to prevent future electrocutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

